Bank of Montreal Can Buys 1,132,235 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6,650.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132,235 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $129,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,193,000 after acquiring an additional 429,492 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 78.0% during the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $110.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.74. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $69.26 and a 12-month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

