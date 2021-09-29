Xponance Inc. Purchases 20,613 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 394.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,613 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 111.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $286,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 14,665 shares of company stock valued at $862,324 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALK. MKM Partners began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.70.

ALK opened at $61.22 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.54) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

