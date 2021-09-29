Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 95,521 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,521 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.40% of Ferguson worth $124,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FERG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $139.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $116.70 and a one year high of $148.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

