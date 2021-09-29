Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Polaris by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,346,000 after buying an additional 124,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,075,000 after buying an additional 158,194 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Polaris by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 789,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,171,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Polaris by 13,165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 686,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,022,000 after buying an additional 681,317 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Polaris by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,842,000 after buying an additional 34,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.59.

Shares of PII opened at $122.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.95. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.68 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. Polaris’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

