Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 74,853 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 799,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,853 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.39% of The Hershey worth $139,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in The Hershey during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in The Hershey during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in The Hershey by 116.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in The Hershey during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 38.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $168.68 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $182.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.11.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 57.23%.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total value of $889,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,181.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,102 shares of company stock worth $3,022,006. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

