Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 123,447 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938,824 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,447 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $184,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 269,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,891,000 after purchasing an additional 128,100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 141,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,489,000 after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,296 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,946 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $181.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $180.02 and a 52-week high of $280.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.73.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRTX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

