Bank of Montreal Can Buys 146,087 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,087 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.24% of Illinois Tool Works worth $166,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

NYSE ITW opened at $213.88 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.14 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

