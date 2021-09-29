Davis R M Inc. Decreases Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Xylem by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,664,000 after buying an additional 231,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,064,000 after purchasing an additional 80,258 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Xylem by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,888,000 after purchasing an additional 103,946 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Xylem by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,536,000 after purchasing an additional 477,047 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,864,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,721,000 after purchasing an additional 253,054 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XYL opened at $128.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.95 and a 1-year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at $30,813,762.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $656,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,258 shares of company stock worth $12,256,784 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.36.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

