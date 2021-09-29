Davis R M Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMP opened at $47.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $53.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The firm had revenue of $653.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 107.03%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

