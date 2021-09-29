CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Charter Communications by 0.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 14.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $821.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $727.49 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $572.46 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $770.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $708.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

