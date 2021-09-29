Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 241.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 191,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 135,165 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 207,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 40,681 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 56,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average of $48.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.57%.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

