Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,818 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,417,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,704,000 after acquiring an additional 478,165 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,107,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,274 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $946,335,000 after buying an additional 1,244,967 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Value Fund raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,325,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $386,657,000 after buying an additional 11,852 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

TDOC stock opened at $130.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 0.24. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.60 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $1,501,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $320,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,104 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.