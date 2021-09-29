CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $5.65 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,529,000 after acquiring an additional 31,728 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,616,000 after acquiring an additional 139,486 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Finally, Lansing Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 44,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $452.91 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $499.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $479.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.29.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

