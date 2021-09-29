Ergoteles LLC Sells 201,314 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Ergoteles LLC cut its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 171,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,314 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMCR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 363.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Amcor by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $106,850.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,928.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 63.51%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

