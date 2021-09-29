The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 5,669 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.35% of M&T Bank worth $65,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in M&T Bank by 185.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 31.3% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank stock opened at $151.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $90.15 and a twelve month high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.76.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.