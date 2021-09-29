Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Increases Holdings in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,795 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Travelzoo were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Travelzoo by 21,885.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 81,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $1,168,115.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,555.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 239,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,120 in the last three months. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TZOO opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Travelzoo has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.41 million, a P/E ratio of 598.50 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 2,075.95% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 million. Analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TZOO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

