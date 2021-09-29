Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 15,447 Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,447 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.38% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 116.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,802 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 127,529 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $683,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 60,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,041,197 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 54,602 shares in the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRTK shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $251.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.54. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $11.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $57.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 8,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $44,881.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 512,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 33,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $173,726.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,034,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,569.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,419 shares of company stock valued at $432,225. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

