Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.870-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $464 million-$466 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $459.94 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.570-$3.570 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on VEEV. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $344.11.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $285.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 108.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.65.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total value of $527,222.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,139.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,595 shares of company stock worth $6,817,137. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

