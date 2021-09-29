Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys Shares of 96,527 GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 96,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.55% of GP Strategies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GP Strategies during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 75.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GP Strategies during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in GP Strategies by 75.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in GP Strategies by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. 61.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $20.85 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.96.

Shares of GPX stock opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89. The company has a market cap of $362.60 million, a PE ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. GP Strategies Co. has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $20.91.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $128.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GP Strategies Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corp. provides training, e-Learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following Geographic Segments: North America, EMEA and Emerging Markets (Latin America and Asia Pacific countries). It provides Workforce Transformation Services into three primary solution sets: Organizational Performance Solutions (OPS), Technical Performance Solutions (TPS) and Automotive Performance Solutions (APS).

