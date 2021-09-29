Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $216,000 in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 270.1% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 31,673 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.39.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $77.18 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $92.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. Research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

