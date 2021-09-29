Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Glatfelter has raised its dividend by 70.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Glatfelter has a dividend payout ratio of 70.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:GLT opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.07 million, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Glatfelter has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $19.48.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $244.91 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

In related news, SVP Christopher W. Astley sold 7,500 shares of Glatfelter stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $111,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Glatfelter stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,164 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Glatfelter worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

