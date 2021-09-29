Brokerages Anticipate Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Arch Capital Group posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,666,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,368,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,721 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,956 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $142,620,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $124,465,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 527.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,842,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $38.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $42.54.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

