DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives $506.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $506.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. Raymond James increased their target price on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

DXCM opened at $536.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.27, a PEG ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. DexCom has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $579.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $519.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.02 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total transaction of $1,279,236.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,111,504.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,240 shares of company stock worth $23,891,179. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 880,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $316,329,000 after purchasing an additional 118,012 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in DexCom by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of DexCom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,206,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $515,296,000 after acquiring an additional 20,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

