Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 497.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,147 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NIO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NIO by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NIO by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in NIO by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.23 and a beta of 2.50. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NIO. raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BOCOM International started coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. HSBC dropped their target price on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.02.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.