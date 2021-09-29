Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Receives €54.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €54.74 ($64.40).

A number of research firms recently commented on SHL. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($69.06) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

SHL opened at €57.18 ($67.27) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10. The firm has a market cap of $64.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.84. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €36.16 ($42.54) and a 52 week high of €61.50 ($72.35). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €57.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is €51.46.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

