Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Receives €54.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €54.74 ($64.40).

A number of research firms recently commented on SHL. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($69.06) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

SHL opened at €57.18 ($67.27) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10. The firm has a market cap of $64.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.84. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €36.16 ($42.54) and a 52 week high of €61.50 ($72.35). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €57.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is €51.46.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

