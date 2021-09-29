World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $55.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average is $54.61. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.30 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 39.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,712,000 after purchasing an additional 35,630 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 94,463.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 128,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 85,393 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

