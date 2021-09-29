HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of WVE opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $274.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.43. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.56.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 746.67% and a negative return on equity of 215.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

