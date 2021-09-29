Jennison Associates LLC Invests $34.83 Million in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,421,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,833,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,903,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,136,000 after buying an additional 4,654,683 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth $3,528,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth $1,848,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth $1,194,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth $2,284,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI stock opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.05.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

