Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,122 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 165.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 32.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Resideo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $62,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $274,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,406 shares of company stock worth $538,878 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average is $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.57.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

