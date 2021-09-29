Ergoteles LLC Sells 6,703 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Ergoteles LLC lowered its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,703 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $296,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $267,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,227,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $103.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.79. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.33 and a twelve month high of $111.44.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

