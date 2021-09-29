Apollon Wealth Management LLC Invests $205,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,413 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 38.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $126.31 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.56 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.46.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.92.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

