Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 363,559 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,577,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,559 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NiSource were worth $112,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NI. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of NiSource by 32.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,903,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,683 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NiSource by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,288,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,592,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,141,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,283 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in NiSource in the second quarter valued at about $35,085,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 447.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,347,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,036.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

NiSource stock opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average is $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

