Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.207 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has decreased its dividend payment by 26.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 76.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Shares of UBP stock opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.91 million, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.12. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $17.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 30.04%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

