iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.38 and last traded at $41.36. Approximately 61,097 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 130,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.31.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $438,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $905,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after acquiring an additional 40,781 shares in the last quarter.

