Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF)’s share price traded up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.57 and last traded at $18.01. 345 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Nordex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.83.

Nordex SE is a strategic management holding company, which engages in the development, production, servicing, and marketing of wind power systems. It operates through the Projects and Service segments. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business. The Service segment provides services and products for existing turbines after their handover to customers.

