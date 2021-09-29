Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.56

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.556 per share on Wednesday, November 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Barratt Developments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

BTDPY opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $23.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Barratt Developments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barratt Developments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

