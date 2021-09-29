BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Trading Down 0.4%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.76 and last traded at $36.50. Approximately 1,875,582 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 4,029,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.65.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

