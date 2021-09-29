Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Shares Up 4.8%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s share price shot up 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.25. 1,944,937 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 4,321,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Foresight Autonomous from $5.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSX. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Foresight Autonomous in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Foresight Autonomous in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 21.3% during the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

About Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX)

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. engages in the research and development of vehicular accident prevention products. Its product is QuadSight, a multi-spectral vision solution for detection of obstacles in harsh lightining and weather conditions. The company was founded by Haim Siboni on September 19, 1977 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

