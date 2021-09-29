Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Up 9.7%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s share price rose 9.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.27 and last traded at $8.25. Approximately 229,720 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,328,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WKHS. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 24.46, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $997.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 2.69.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 100.88% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 69.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 351.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

