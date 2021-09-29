Champion Industries (OTCMKTS:CHMP) Shares Down 61.7%

Champion Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHMP)’s stock price fell 61.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. 11 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59.

About Champion Industries (OTCMKTS:CHMP)

Champion Industries, Inc engages in the production, printing and sale, principally to commercial customers, of printed materials; and the sale of office products and office furniture including interior design services. The company was founded on July 1, 1992 and is headquartered in Huntington, WV.

