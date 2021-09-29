TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) Announces Dividend of GBX 4

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of TP ICAP Group stock opened at GBX 163.82 ($2.14) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 24.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 187.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 209.82. TP ICAP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 156 ($2.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 265.80 ($3.47).

In other TP ICAP Group news, insider Kath Cates bought 10,315 shares of TP ICAP Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £17,019.75 ($22,236.41). Also, insider Mark Hemsley bought 22,000 shares of TP ICAP Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.27) per share, with a total value of £38,280 ($50,013.07).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TCAP shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TP ICAP Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About TP ICAP Group

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

