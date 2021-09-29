Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 on October 25th

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Monday, October 25th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

Ingredion has raised its dividend by 15.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Ingredion has a dividend payout ratio of 38.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ingredion to earn $6.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

INGR opened at $89.50 on Wednesday. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $68.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.56 and a 200-day moving average of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

