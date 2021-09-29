First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE FIV opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $9.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

