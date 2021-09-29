New Senior Investment Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:SNR)

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

New Senior Investment Group has decreased its dividend payment by 68.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. New Senior Investment Group has a payout ratio of -71.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect New Senior Investment Group to earn $0.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

SNR opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. New Senior Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $741.44 million, a P/E ratio of -25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.05.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.27). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in New Senior Investment Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 256.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 699,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 503,167 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.83% of New Senior Investment Group worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up previously from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.10 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Senior Investment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.37.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group, Inc provides real estate investment services focusing in senior housing properties. It operates the Senior Housing Properties segment. It offers properties to the following geographical locations: California, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Other.

