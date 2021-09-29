Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IAE) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

IAE opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,546 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

