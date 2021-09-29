Western Asset Premier Bond Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:WEA opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $14.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

