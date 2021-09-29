International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ICAGY. BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.35. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

