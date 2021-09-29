FY2022 EPS Estimates for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Methanex in a research note issued on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $7.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex’s FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.41. Methanex has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 2.26.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.00 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 30,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 527.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Methanex by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

