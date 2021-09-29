DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.28.

OTCMKTS DSDVY opened at $118.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.58. DSV Panalpina A/S has a one year low of $77.51 and a one year high of $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18 and a beta of 1.08.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

