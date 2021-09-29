Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Shares of CABGY opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.15. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.